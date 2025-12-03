Pembroke stabbing does not define Maltese schools
The stabbing incident that took place at the St Clare College Secondary School is shocking and serious, and requires a response from the educational authorities.
There is no doubt that the school staff, the students and their parents need to know that the incident is being treated with utmost seriousness.
No educator should go to school fearing what students may be carrying in their bags. No student should go to school fearing that an argument could end up in a knife attack. No parent should fear sending their children to school because of an unsafe environment. These concerns need to be acknowledged and addressed expeditiously, with honesty and transparency.
Educators, parents and students must be informed of the steps that will be taken to ensure the school environment is safe and serious incidents such as the stabbing that happened this week are avoided. They must be informed of actions and strategies to de-escalate potential flash points with a zero-tolerance approach towards bullying and violence, even if this comes from parents. The school must be given all the social and psychological support it needs in this traumatic period.
The big question, however, is, what type of response is appropriate in the face of such a serious incident?
For starters, this story has at least two individuals who need support to be able to deal with the trauma: The 14-year-old victim, who suffered stab wounds to his abdomen; the 14-year-old aggressor, who is being criminally charged. While justice must be allowed to take its course, these two children need all the help and support to deal with the trauma.
But then there is the second layer of action that should target the wider concerns sparked by this incident.
In circumstances like this it is very easy to give in to mass hysteria. Knee-jerk reactions are the last thing the education system needs. The Pembroke knife incident does not define Maltese schools and it would be a mistake if we allow it to.
We believe talk of introducing metal detectors in schools and having police present is not only an exaggerated response but also impractical and will only serve to trigger unwarranted anxiety among students and staff.
But it is imperative that schools are considered safe places for staff and students. For this to happen there must be discipline, respect and fairness—values that are proving to be a challenge in society at large.
Schools must also adopt a pro-active approach to anticipate and prevent incidents of bullying but when they do happen the response must be swift. Bullies must face consequences for their actions but must also be helped because underneath the bad behaviour probably lies a psychological trauma or social issue that needs addressing.
Victims of bullying must also be supported. They need to feel safe and aware that justice has been done in their regard—secondary victimisation by isolating the victim is definitely not a solution.
The central education authorities must have a specialised team that deals with bullying that can be deployed quickly when schools need assistance.
As for physical security, schools should have CCTV systems in place, a security officer to control access into the building and adopt a clear policy of random spot checks of school bags for any illicit or inappropriate stuff.
But above all, schools should have a nurturing environment, where students feel it is their second home—a home where rules must be respected but not a home that is akin to a prison. The worst thing that could happen in the aftermath of such a serious incident is if our schools turn into places of oppression where students feel unwelcome.
However, there is also a reality that cannot be ignored—parents and guardians. The vast majority of parents are cooperative with school authorities and educators. These parents are willing to engage with their children’s school in a constructive way.
But there are some who take it out on the school when their children are disciplined or corrected. Schools must have clear policies on how to deal with disruptive parents and the law must provide harsher penalties for people who threaten or assault educators.
The student knife incident may have provoked a debate and cast a spotlight on the school environment and the challenges within it. But at the end of it all, this debate must not condition us into embracing destructive group think and engaging in collective hysteria. On the contrary, the incident must serve as a platform for positive renewal.