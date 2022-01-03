Learn all about the new quarantine rules that come into force today

Government recently shortened the mandatory quarantine periods for those who have received their COVID-19 booster jab.

Here is the full run-down of the updated isolation and quarantine policy as of Monday 3 January

For the vaccinated:

If you test positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days

If you live in the same household as someone who tested positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days

If you are a primary contact and do not live with the positive case, you are eligible for early release after seven days provided that you undergo a rapid or PCR test that results negative

If you are a primary contact, do not live with the positive case, but do not undergo a rapid/PCR test, you can be released after 10 days

If you live with someone who is a primary contact of another positive case, you are eligible for exemption

If you are aged 5-17 and live with someone who is a primary contact of another positive case, you are only eligible for exemption if you are not symptomatic or have not become a primary contact of a confirmed case, or have not tested positive.

For the non-vaccinated:

If you test positive, you must self-isolate for 14 days

If you live in the same household as someone who tested positive, you must self-isolate for 14 days

If you are a primary contact and do not live with the positive case, you must remain in quarantine for 14 days

If you live with someone who is a primary/secondary contact of another positive case, you must remain in quarantine for 14 days

A person is considered vaccinated if they are: