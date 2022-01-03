menu

Learn all about the new quarantine rules that come into force today

As government updates its quarantine policy, we review the new measures that come into force today

nicole_meilak
3 January 2022, 2:37pm
by Nicole Meilak

Government recently shortened the mandatory quarantine periods for those who have received their COVID-19 booster jab.

Here is the full run-down of the updated isolation and quarantine policy as of Monday 3 January

For the vaccinated:

  • If you test positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days
  • If you live in the same household as someone who tested positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days
  • If you are a primary contact and do not live with the positive case, you are eligible for early release after seven days provided that you undergo a rapid or PCR test that results negative
  • If you are a primary contact, do not live with the positive case, but do not undergo a rapid/PCR test, you can be released after 10 days
  • If you live with someone who is a primary contact of another positive case, you are eligible for exemption
  • If you are aged 5-17 and live with someone who is a primary contact of another positive case, you are only eligible for exemption if you are not symptomatic or have not become a primary contact of a confirmed case, or have not tested positive.

For the non-vaccinated:

  • If you test positive, you must self-isolate for 14 days
  • If you live in the same household as someone who tested positive, you must self-isolate for 14 days
  • If you are a primary contact and do not live with the positive case, you must remain in quarantine for 14 days
  • If you live with someone who is a primary/secondary contact of another positive case, you must remain in quarantine for 14 days

A person is considered vaccinated if they are:

  • Aged 18 or over and in possession of a valid vaccine certificate (date of booster must be 14 days or more prior to the release date)
  • Aged 5-17 and in possession of a valid vaccine certificate with two doses (date of second dose must be 14 days or more prior to release).

