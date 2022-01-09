[WATCH] Bernard Grech: PM unable to take decisions

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech said he expects government to take onboard a package of 12 legislative Bills to fight corruption and mafia-style crimes.

“Despite a number of calls for Robert Abela to implement recommendations so he puts a stop to impunity, corruption and organised crime, he is yet to take decisions,” Grech said.

The opposition leader was interviewed on party station NET Television on Sunday.

On Saturday, the PN proposed a raft of anti-corruption Bills reflecting Caruana Galizia public inquiry recommendations.

The Bills include proposals limiting government’s duties and actions during an election campaign; a special inquiring magistrate to focus only on corruption investigations; the creation of a crime of procuring political influence, obstruction of justice, and omission of duty by public officers; unexplained wealth orders; creation of a crime for mafia association and organised crime; as well as a Bill to include a declaration in favour of journalism, to be enshrined in the Maltese Constitution.

“It is time for Robert Abela to choose whether to face reality or continue to avoid taking decisions,” he insisted.

Grech said the bills were approved unanimously by the party’s parliamentary group.

Speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic, Grech appealed to government so that regulated self-testing kits are introduced in the country in light of the increase in cases. He also appealed for full transparency from government in its decisions on the pandemic.

The opposition leader also reiterated the party’s calls for the wage supplement to be extended till March.

Earlier this week, Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti jailed Daren Debono known as it-Topo, after he pleaded guilty to involvement in an unsuccessful 2010 attempted armed robbery at the HSBC headquarters.

Debono’s lawyers and the Attorney General’s Office had agreed on a 10-and-a-half-year sentence.

Grech insisted members of the police corps are angered by the decision, and are fearing for their safety. He said an explanation should be given by the AG and the Police Commissioner.

In his concluding remarks, Grech insisted on the better management of public funds and resources. “This can be done through less tax burdens on people, reduction of VAT for restaurants and the reimbursement for irregular water and electricity bills.”