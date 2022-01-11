Ombudsman accuses civil service head Mario Cutajar of undermining him

Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud has accused Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar of trying to undermine his office over remarks in a civil service report, stating they were an attack on his institution.

In a letter to the Speaker and MPs, the Ombudsman said that Cutajar failed to understand the Office of the Ombudsman's role.

Mifsud said that Cutajar had implied that the office of the Ombudsman did not follow transparent practices of good governance and that it failed to cooperate with the public administration and caused unjustified delays.

Cutajar also claimed that the office employed persons of trust when it was not entitled to and did not base investigations and recommendations on facts.

Mifsud said that his office denied these allegations, which he viewed as an attempt to discredit the institution.

Moreover, the Ombudsman said that it was regrettable that the claims came from the head of the public service, whose duty is to safeguard the constitutional institutions and good governance.

Mifsud said that Cutajar needed to understand that the Ombudsman’s office was not an extension of the public administration and did not fall under his scrutiny. The office, along with the Auditor-General and the Standards Commissioner, were at the service of the parliament.