Bernard Grech wants special parliamentary sitting to discuss ‘attack’ on Ombudsman

Bernard Grech has asked the Prime Minister to agree on a special parliamentary sitting to discuss the Ombudsman’s concerns over remarks made by the civil service chief.

The Opposition leader referred to a letter tabled in parliament yesterday in which Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud described criticism towards his office by the Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar as a “frontal attack”.

Mifsud said Cutajar’s remarks in an annual report published last month were an attempt to muzzle his office. Cutajar has refuted the accusation.

Grech said both sides of the House should defend the Ombudsman, which is a parliamentary office.

“In view of the latest attack on this parliamentary institution, I am proposing that together we agree on and ask for an urgent parliamentary debate in a special sitting to discuss and address this situation,” Grech wrote.

He also reminded Robert Abela that both sides have not yet agreed on a name to replace the current Ombudsman whose term ended in March last year.

“You know that I put forward a number of names, whom I feel are ideally placed to serve in the role of Ombudsman… until now we have not reached an agreement. I also remind you that the letter I sent you on 11 November 2021 remains unanswered,” Grech said.

