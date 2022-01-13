COVID-19: Four people die as total deaths reach 500

462 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Fourth deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, three women aged 71, 76 and 93 and one man aged 87. This brings the death toll up to 500.

Active cases stand at 12,301 after 1,261 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 108 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which eight are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,152,980 vaccine doses were administered, of which 293,394 were booster doses.

