Metsola's volte-face on abortion triggers hope for change in Malta as pro-lifers reel back in horror

Pro-choice campaigners in Malta have welcomed developments in Brussels where newly-elected president of the European Parliament, Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola, has agreed to uphold safe access to abortion.

Metsola agreed to signing the Simone Veil Charter, a pact created by Renew Europe, the former liberal democrats group in the European Parliament.

Dubbed the ‘Macron baby’ as the political family of Emanuel Macron’s En Marche party, the pact is especially important now as France currently holds the European Union presidency. Indeed, critics point out that Macron hopes to use this as a platform campaign for the upcoming French election in April 2022.

The pact is named after Simone Veil, the first female European Parliament president. The Holocaust survivor was a French health minister who advanced women’s rights in France, with the 1975 law that legalised abortion today known after her as the Loi Veil.

Independent MP Marlene Farrugia, who filed a historic bill in parliament to decriminalise abortion in Malta back in May 2021, said she was thrilled that Metsola has agreed to sign the Simone Veil pact.

“Even though I think it will take time for this to have an impact on a local level, you can see the reaction to the Bill I tabled in parliament: it was ignored. However, having conservatives such as Roberta and myself come out in favour of legislation hopefully will inspire those who have always closed their eyes to the subject to accept it and also make them realise that legislation is not the same as promoting.”

Farrugia said Veil herself acknowledged that abortion was a topic that was difficult to pitch right, because it was emotional and complex for people to talk about. She referred to Veil’s own 1974 speech in which she called abortion “the exception, the last resort in a hopeless situation”.

And while signing the pact was only a part of Metsola’s duty, Farrugia said it could still strive to create a Europe where women have the right to decide when they want to get pregnant. “This is through better education and access to contraception; it’s violence against women that is taboo, not abortion.”

Doctors for Choice member Isabel Stabile said the NGO welcomed Metsola’s announcement that she will follow through with the EP’s effort to ensure all women in the EU have access to contraception and safe, legal abortion. “Regardless of one’s personal views on these topics, the scientific evidence is clear that access to contraception and safe abortion keeps women and girls safe and are essential in any healthcare system,” Prof. Stabile said.

She urged Maltese politicians to stop dragging their feet and ensure that women in Malta can access the same reproductive health services as women elsewhere in the EU.

“Adding the right to abortion to the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Freedoms will send a clear message to Metsola’s party in Malta that they should follow suit because women in Malta should have the same rights as women do elsewhere in the EU,” Stabile said.

Moviment Graffitti Christine Cassar said the Veil pact includes principles Graffitti is still fighting for, including sexual and reproductive rights, combating violence against women, equality at work, political representation and improving family life.

“We cannot have a just and equal society without these fundamental principles. We are eagerly awaiting the implementation of this Pact at a national level so that women in Malta can enjoy the same sexual and reproductive rights as women in other European countries do,” she said.

Cassar hoped Metsola and other European leaders understood the urgency of signing this pact with a commitment of following through with appropriate legislation.

“Having said that, no legislation will bring about true equality without a commitment to also challenge the patriarchal and misogynistic culture that still persists today. It is unacceptable that legal structures and cultural norms continue to hinder women, which means restricting the economic and social freedom of half the population. Women’s rights are human rights!” Cassar said.

Women’s Rights Foundation board member Andrea Dibben said the Simone Veil pact solidified the EU’s commitment towards gender equality.

“Metsola is known for her conservative politics, but there is no doubt that she is committed to gender equality. She has shown leadership and courage in adopting the Parliament’s direction on sexual and reproductive rights without reservation, and her pledge to sign the Simone Veil Pact solidifies this commitment.”

Certainly not in support of Metsola’s support for the Renew pact was Life Network Foundation, the anti-choice group that on Wednesday morning greeted Metsola’s election as an “anti-abortion president” with glee. That same evening following Metsola’s meeting wwith Emanuel Macron, the group issued a different message on its social media.

“Disgraceful! Dear Roberta Metsola, we remind you that you also represent the rights of all the baby girls in the womb.”