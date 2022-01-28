Village feasts could return in April, band clubs association announces

The National Band Clubs Association has announced village feasts could return to normal, should the COVID-19 numbers be kept under control.

The announcement came after association members met with the Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

“Should COVID cases in the community remain under control, as from April 2022, ,” the announcement read.

“This means the Good Friday procession could be the first to be celebrated, in line with protocols.”

It said if COVID numbers remain under control, summers feasts can be celebrated as normal.

Any feast related activities which will be celebrated in the months of February and March can be organized in line with existing protocols.

“The National Band Clubs Association calls on those involved in feasts to continue showing discipline so that we can once again celebrate and organize religious activities and feasts which form part of the Maltese patrimony,” it said.

It also called on feast enthusiasts to take up the booster.