COVID-19: Hospitalisations drop to 93, with 190 new cases registered

190 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

A 92-year-old man passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 545.

Active cases stand at 3,345 after 441 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 93 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,208,617 vaccine doses were administered, of which 328,825 were booster doses.