Showdown between cyclists and man claiming to be Simblija medieval village’s owners

A group of cyclists eager to reclaim the right of passage across a scheduled medieval cluster of dwellings, have confronted the man who claims to be the owner of the 18th century hamlet of Simblija.

Three friends confronted the self-proclaimed proprietor of the site, Noel Ciantar, and affixed to a wooden fence photocopies of newspaper reports attesting to the site’s status as a Grade 2 scheduled national monument.

Is-Simblija is a medieval hamlet of rural dwellings on the edge of a cliff, above a fertile valley called Wied Hażrun. Aside from being a national monument the site was the subject of an extensive EU-funded restoration project in 2003.

During the encounter, in which the cyclists challenged Ciantar’s claims to own the area, Ciantar appeared to call the police to request they come to expel the cyclists.

“I had never heard of this old medieval hamlet and wanted to see it for myself. It was as beautiful as I pictured it. I also wanted to see if the stories were true and Noel Ciantar was still turning people away claiming the entire hamlet as his,” the cyclist said.

“Besides trying to block access and not allow us to continue on, the rooms are completely with rubbish. Soom rooms aren't even accessible with the amount of junk hoarded... You’d think he'd have more respect for the surroundings especially since he is the self proclaimed king of Simblija.”

This is not the first time a confrontation between Ciantar and countryside ramblers has been reported.

Ciantar has repeatedly forced people off the site, with allegations of dogs being let loose, obstructions erected and plaques attesting to the historical significance of the hamlet, disappearing, in a bid to discourage people accessing the site.

Ciantar claims that his family has a legal title to the land and that a restoration project was carried out in full respect of his ownership rights, with no intention to grant public access.

In 2018, environment minister José Herrera wrote to the Lands Authority asking that the heritage site and its pathways are removed from the lease.

Other farmers had already made the same request back in 2016, in conjunction with the renegotiation of the lease on the remaining area. Everything was concluded at the end of May 2018, when the heritage site formally became public land, a move intended to ensure access.

According to the footage supplied to MaltaToday by Isaac Muscat, large piles of discarded wooden crates appear to have been piled up and strewn around the historical site.

The Simblija cluster consists of caves and more structures built between 1718 and 1720. The medieval area consists of a derelict church referred to in ecclesiastical documents as Santa Maria ta’ Callus – discovered by Professor Alain Blondy of Sorbonne University – a mill room, and cooking area around a courtyard.

The mill was operated by a Sienja tal-Miexi – rotating wheels driven by a blindfolded beast. The cattle normally resided in an adjacent cave. The mill was still in use up to the early 20th century.