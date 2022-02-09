Cyberbullying Bill clears parliament’s second reading

A Bill aimed at introducing cyberbullying and cyberstalking in the Criminal Code cleared parliament’s second reading stage on Wednesday.

The Bill, tabled by the minister for justice Edward Zammit Lewis, looks to provide abuse victims on digital platforms with legal protection.

Addressing the House, Zammit Lewis said the Bill highlights government intentions of taking the issue “very seriously”.

“Although everyone has the right to express themselves online, any type of bullying through a digital platform can have a devastating impact on individuals. Therefore, it is of crucial importance that it is properly regulated as this is something that happens on a daily basis,” Zammit Lewis said.

The Bill makes would make persons found guilty of such offences liable to imprisonment for a term of between one and five years, or to a fine not exceeding €30,000, or both. Should the offence be committed against a vulnerable or underage person, it will be increased by one degree.

The justice minister said the bullying can cause “physical or mental health to the victims”, including self-harm.

The amendment related to cyberstalking does not apply to conduct engaged in by a person performing official duties for a number of purposes, such as, the enforcement of the criminal law, the administration of any Act, the enforcement of a law imposing a pecuniary penalty, amongst others.

Addressing the House, PN deputy leader David Agius said while the Bill has certain aspects which are positive, there are sections which need more work. “People who hide behind their screen, whilst probably using a false name and offends people, should be completely stopped from doing so.”

He said the issue of cyberbullying need to be tackled seriously, and tends to attack the innocence of children, in an age of widespread adoption of smartphones and the rise of social media.

Opposition MP Therese Comodini Cachia mentioned cases where government MPs “bullied” individuals and journalists on the internet, because of their different political leanings.

She also said the Bill should not be an excuse to silence those who want to participate in a public debate. “One should not see a return of criminal libel under the guise of cyberstalking or cyberbullying.”

Comodini Cachia warned on the need to strike a balance between freedom of speech, and abuse.