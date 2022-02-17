PN pledges pension for members of disciplined forces who continue working after 25 years

Members of disciplined forces will receive their pension after 25 years of service, even if they continue working after this period, the Nationalist Party is pledging if elected to government.

The proposal will affect members of the police, army, civil protection and prison warders, who are currently entitled to a pension after 25 years of service.

In a press conference on Thursday, PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami said that members of these forces do not receive their pension, if they continue with their career after the 25-year term. He said that a future PN government will address this anomaly.

He said that when a member of the corps leaves service before 25 years, they still receive their pension even if they are engaged in a private or public employment.

“Under a PN government every member of the disciplinary corps who does not retire after 25 years of service, will not lose out on the pension, despite receiving a wage,” Fenech Adami said.

These forces are losing out on the best talents, due to issues like “discrimination”, with one out of four leaving before serving the 25-year term.

“These forces lost the best and most experienced people, and they are not attracting the most talented due to the current situation,” Fenech Adami said.

PN MP Graziella Galea said the party believes in the disciplinary forces and sees them as an investment in society.

“We need the best people to remain in service. Serenity in the corps is most essential and we require disciplined, dedicated and experienced people,” Galea said.

She said that thanks to this commitment by the PN, members of disciplined forces will be incentivised to continue offering their service to the country.