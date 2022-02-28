Abela refuses to explain role in property deal with Rabat abduction gang boss

Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to comment on reports surrounding his involvement in a property deal with alleged kidnapper Christian Borg.

“It’s the same old spin. I will not comment on such stories and remain focused on the country’s future,” he said.

On Monday, it was revealed the PM netted €45,000 on a property deal with a car dealership boss at the centre of a police investigation and an abduction case.

Contracts and notarial deeds published by The Times show Abela, as a Labour MP in June 2018, entered a contract to buy a Zabbar field, only to transfer his stake to auto-dealer and alleged kidnapper Christian Borg a few months later.

Abela was asked why he carried out the property purchase in Zabbar if Borg had applied successfully for the permit from the Planning.

Authority and got it in the same day as the PM had carried out the promise of sale, why he had not applied himself, and if he intended to hide his interest in the property.

Questions on whether he received any further payments from the construction of the property were also left unanswered.

“I paid my taxes. It remains a spin and a spin only. The more I am faced with these stories, the more I will speak on Malta’s future,” Abela replied to follow up questions on the reports.

READ MORE: Abela made €45,000 on promise-of-sale property deal with Christian Borg