COVID-19: One death and 94 new cases registered

94 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, a 77-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths standing at 606.

Active cases stand at 737 after 70 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 43 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,243,528 vaccine doses were administered, of which 343,449 were booster doses.