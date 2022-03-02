'Are the red flags of domestic violence being ignored?' - ADPD

ADPD candidate Sandra Gauci has expressed concern that the red flags of domestic violence are being ignored.

On Wednesday, a man was arrested and will be charged with the homicide of 49-year-old Rita Ellul at a residence in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

“We still are fresh from Paulina Dembska’s murder, and now we have the second femicide of the year. Rita Ellul has been strangled by her partner, who she had reported for domestic violence and nothing seemed to have happened,” Gauci said.

Gauci said that the red flags were all there, but once again, they were ignored.

“Every day somewhere in this country, a woman must go through her normal errands in life or go to her home, with the feeling of being under imminent danger: a danger which can happen at any time. The perpetrator could be anyone: from someone close to us to a stranger,” the candidate said.

Gauci said that this constant living on alert had become something many women have become used to.

“Couple this with reports of harassment or violence not being taken seriously or the victim being passed off as a liar, and you have the perfect recipe for despair,” the candidate said.