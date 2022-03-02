menu

Man to be charged with homicide of Rita Ellul in Gozo

Man to be charged with homicide of 49-year-old Iklin resident Rita Ellul

matthew_vella
2 March 2022, 7:55am
by Matthew Vella
Rita Ellul, of Iklin, was murdered on 26 February, 2022
Rita Ellul, of Iklin, was murdered on 26 February, 2022

A woman from Iklin, Rita Ellul, 49, was found dead inside a residence on Triq Dun Franġisk Mizzi, in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

A man, reportedly Ghanian, was arrested and will be charged with homicide in the Gozo courts at 1:30pm before Magistrate Bridgette Sultana.

The homicide was said to have occurred on Saturday, 26 February, at 12pm.

Police called on site found the woman dead inside the Gozo residence.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.