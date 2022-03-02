Man to be charged with homicide of Rita Ellul in Gozo

A woman from Iklin, Rita Ellul, 49, was found dead inside a residence on Triq Dun Franġisk Mizzi, in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

A man, reportedly Ghanian, was arrested and will be charged with homicide in the Gozo courts at 1:30pm before Magistrate Bridgette Sultana.

The homicide was said to have occurred on Saturday, 26 February, at 12pm.

Police called on site found the woman dead inside the Gozo residence.