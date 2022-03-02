Proġett Kenn: Church launches home-hosting initiative for homeless migrants

A new home-hosting initiative will allow Maltese residents to help house homeless migrants and refugees for up to six months.

Known as Proġett Kenn, the programme seeks to welcome, protect and integrate migrants into the community by offering them residential placements for up to six months.

The Church's Migrants Commission and the Archdiocese of Malta launched the programme on Wednesday.

Proġett Kenn is actively seeking Malta residents willing to host migrants and refugees for between three and six months in order to foster a smoother integration process.

Hosting can take place at a family home or a private residence made available by the owner. Priority will be given to refugees who are homeless and in the 18-20 age group living in detention or open centres.

Migrants Commission Director Fr Anton D'Amato said Proġett Kenn was a hands-on response by the local Church to an appeal by Pope Francis for parishes, religious communities and families to take in migrants, who often ended up homeless through no fault of their own.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna added that Proġett Kenn is a concrete opportunity to help people in need, including Ukrainians forced to leave their homes because of war.

"In this spirit, the Church invites citizens from all walks of life to welcome migrants among us as friends and offer them the opportunity to share with us the experience of living in a safe and hospitable environment," he said.

Social worker Marija Zahra said that a team of professionals will help provide hosts and migrants with any assistance or support needed throughout the experience.

Dursa Mama Kadu, founder of Spark 15, said he hoped Proġett Kenn would bring about "more reciprocal respect among communities and positively contribute to integration process of migrants in Malta".

TV presenter Peppi Azzopardi, who himself housed migrants over the years, said the experience was enriching and encouraged others to do the same.

"I am very enthusiastic about this new initiative and we will definitely be applying to be included."