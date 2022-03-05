COVID-19: 121 new cases registered, 64-year-old woman dies

121 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

A 64-year-old woman passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 608.

Active cases stand at 845 after 75 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 41 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,245,089 vaccine doses were administered, of which 344,315 were booster doses.