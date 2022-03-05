Cassola demands answers from Brigadier, AG on army sexual harassment allegations

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has demanded explanations from Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi and Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg over sexual harassment allegations by an army officer.

“A Maltese army officer has sent sexually explicit photos to his female victims, apart from insistent text messages. These photos were taken on AFM premises,” Cassola stated.

During a press conference on Saturday, he explained that the victim submitted a report to the police, who collected her mobile phone.

According to Cassola, the immediate superior of this soldier was also informed of the incident along with the Brigadier and AG Victoria Buttigieg. “Yet no action was taken by anyone. This is completely unacceptable. The victim in this case has been left to feel helpless and without any hope of justice. Why has no action been taken against this army officer?”

“Is the political affiliation of this officer who is close to the Labour Party the reason for this serious lack of action?” Cassola asked.

He said it was unacceptable that a press conference had to be held in the “Me too” era for action to be taken. “With their inaction, two important state institutions such as the AG’s office and the Army are preventing justice from taking its course. They are failing to make Maltese women feel safe,” Cassola said.

He called for both institutions to give clear explanations on their “lack of action”.