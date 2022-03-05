[WATCH] Residents, farmers, activists demand scrapping of Wied Żnuber miniature airstrip

Birżebbuġa residents, farmers and activists have called for plans for a miniature airstrip in Wied Żnuber to be scrapped.

In a press conference on Saturday, they expressed their “shock” at the plans announced on 12 February for the construction of an airstrip by the valley and cliffs of the area in an agreement between the government agency INDIS and an airplane model association.

They said the project was done in secret, without public consultation and is expected to have major environmental and social impacts.

“Official plans have not been published and an application for development is yet to be filed but indications are clear that the airstrip would cover 44 acres of natural and agricultural land; the equivalent of seven football grounds,” the activists said.

They said the project would require extensive landfills to accommodate a long tarmac strip and a clubhouse. “The loud and incessant noise of model remote control airplanes would drastically increase light and noise pollution in the area and destroy the serenity of the valley and surrounding cliffs.”

They described “shocking” the hashing out of a project in close proximity to a Natura 2000 site, known to the authorities as ecologically sensitive and home to many protected animals and vegetation.

In their statement the activists also said the airstrip would be in the vicinity of the breeding ground and nesting cliffs of Scopoli’s and Yelkouan Shearwaters, protected colonies of birds, which are very sensitive to light and noise and are threatened species.

“The site is also home to a number of historical remains including a dolmen, a military shelter, ancient water canals and prehistoric recipients used in burial rites. Under British rule, the site was fenced off to protect the dolmen,” the activists said.

They said the plan will affect the farmers, some of whom have received a notice to vacate, while others would face the “ongoing danger” of model aircrafts flying overhead.

“In light of this, we emphasise that the airstrip project is unacceptable because it will destroy virgin land and disastrously impact the surrounding area. We respect the hobbyists concerned but see no justice in a project that will hurt residents and farmers and unleash extensive damage on the environment.

They said they believe alternative sites could be found for the project, having less of a negative impact on the people and the environment.

According to the activists the site is cited in the Local Plan as part of an industrial area, which does not reflect the true conditions of an area located right by the valley and the surrounding cliffs.

They send the south of Malta is burdened by overdevelopment, negatively impacting the environment, open spaces and quality of life.

“This project will continue to burden the south by robbing it of the ecologically sensitive and socially important sites of Wied Żnuber and surrounding areas. We therefore call for the immediate dissolution of the plan and a change in the Local Plan that would see the site become an ODZ.”

“We are determined to oppose the plan until it is scrapped,” they said.

Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa, ŻAK Birżebbuġa, 12th Birżebbuġa Girl Guides, Moviment Graffitti, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Extinction Rebellion Malta and The Archaeological Society Malta participated in the event.