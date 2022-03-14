COVID-19: One death and 143 new cases
14 March COVID-19 update | 143 new cases • 1,413 active cases • 49 patients in hospital • three in ITU • vaccine booster doses 346,666 • Total deaths 615
143 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.
One death occurred in the last 24-hours, an 89-year-old man bringing the total number of deaths to 615.
Active cases stand at 1,413 after 38 recoveries were registered.
There are currently 49 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.
Until yesterday, 1,249,640 vaccine doses were administered, of which 346,666 were booster doses.