Teachers’ union wants new Junior College rules suspended

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) called for the suspension of the legal notice on student entry requirements to the University of Malta Junior College.

The University of Malta’s Junior College will no longer require a pass mark in the three O’level core subjects Maths, English and Maltese for students to be admitted.

Previously, students needed a grade 5 or higher in the three subjects, but the regulations have changed, and only one pass mark in any of the three subjects will be needed.

In a statement, the Union said that whilst it noticed that this is a process carried out by the University of Malta, “it is requesting the Government to intervene in having the by-law suspended pending a new administration and discussions on the matter.”

MUT said the outcry of educators and the public, following the announced changes “without any consultation”, needed to be considered thoroughly and consensus need to be sought.

It also said it communicated with the Rector at the University of Malta and the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for Education and Sport about the issue following queries and objections received from members.

