Carmel Cacopardo steps down as ADPD leader

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo will step down as leader of the green party to make way for regeneration.

Cacopardo announced in a blog post that he will step aside in the interest of the party, with the search now on for a new party leader.

"I am now 66 years old and I don't think it's in the party's interest for me to stay on as leader for much longer," he wrote. "I've long informed my colleagues that they need to find someone else to lead the party in the future."

He added that he will not leave the party leadership immediately,but he admitted that now is the time for him to be replaced.

"I will help however I can, not just in the transition to a new leadership but also in the work that still neds to be done. I still have a lot of energy," he said.

ADPD secured 1.61% of the voting share in Malta's general election, its highest standing in years. No candidates were elected.

The party performed best in the 12th district, winning 2.4% of the district share. Candidates Sandra Gauci and Luke Caruana contested the district and won under 800 votes between them by the last count.

