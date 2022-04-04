Robert Abela presides over first Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Robert Abela has presided over the first Cabinet meeting since winning the 26 March election.

Abela’s Labour Party won the election with a landslide to secure its third consecutive mandate.

The Prime Minister appointed his Cabinet last week, opting for continuity in many portfolios by re-appointing previous ministers, while roping in a few new faces and shifting some portfolios.

On its agenda, the Cabinet had the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact this has had so far on Malta and the government’s actions to mitigate this.

The EU is considering new sanctions against Russia over the killing and execution of civilians in Ukraine.

The Cabinet also discussed the implementation of the electoral manifesto on which the PL was elected to government.