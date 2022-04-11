14 countries connected to MIA lift all COVID travel restrictions

Malta International Airport welcomed 316,713 passengers in March, with this number bringing the traffic for the first quarter of 2022 up to nearly 673,000 passenger movements. But the quarterly total was 44.1 per cent below the traffic handled by the airport during the same period in 2019.

The number of seats available on flights to and from Malta remained 35.4 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, while the seat load factor (SLF), which measures the occupancy of these seats, averaged at 65.5 per cent for the first quarter of the year. This seat load factor was 10.2 per cent below 2019 levels.

Malta International Airport’s market leaderboard for the first three months of the year saw the Italian market occupy the top spot with just under 125,000 passenger movements registered. The United Kingdom followed with nearly 119,000 passenger movements, while France, Germany and Poland registered a cumulative total of 174,838 passenger movements.

Out of these top five markets, the United Kingdom and Poland announced the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on travel to the respective countries in March. A total of 14 countries that are currently connected to Malta International Airport have so far completely removed their restrictions.

While the European airport group’s results for the first quarter of 2022 are not available yet, results for January and February show that Malta was still recovering at a slower pace than its direct competitors.