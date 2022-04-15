372 new COVID-19 cases, one patient dies

372 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Malta overnight, according to data published online by the Health Ministry.

New COVID-19 cases have started to drop, with 8,163 known active cases in Malta.

However, one death was reported by the health authorities, although no information is available on their age or gender.

The COVID-19 death toll for Malta is now 672.

There is no available data on hospitalisations or the demographic make-up of new cases.