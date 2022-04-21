PN executive committee unanimously agrees on leadership election procedure

The Nationalist Party’s executive committee unanimously agreed on the procedures surrounding its leadership race, it said in a statement on Thursday evening.

“The process begins next Sunday with the first session of the General Council to be held at the Nationalist Party's headquarters,” the statement read.

On Thursday, the executive met to decide the timeline for the PN leadership race, which has to take place since the party ended up in Opposition after the general election.

The timeline will set out the periods for the nomination process, the vetting of candidates, the period for campaigning and the dates when the relevant votes will be taken. The length of the race is determined by the statute but will also depend on how many candidates contest.

So far, incumbent Bernard Grech is the only person to announce that he will be contesting the leadership. Grech’s predecessor Adrian Delia has ruled out a leadership bid as have successful newcomers Joe Giglio and Mark Anthony Sammut.

If he remains the sole candidate, Grech will only need a simple majority in the PN’s general council to secure a second term. The general council is made up of more than 1,600 party delegates (councillors) from the party’s various structures.

Next Sunday, the first session of the general council will be addressed by General Council President Mark Anthony Sammut, Chairperson of the PN’s Electoral, Records and Data Commission Peter Fenech, Secretary General Michael Piccinino and leader Bernard Grech.

Sunday’s session will conclude with the opening of the application process for those looking to put their name in the hat for the PN's leadership election.

