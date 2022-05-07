Anglu Farrugia elected Speaker for third time, Opposition votes against

Anglu Farrugia has been voted in again as Speaker of the House for a third legislature, with the Opposition voting against his re-election.

Farrugia was appointed Speaker in 2013 and reconfirmed in the role after the 2017 election. This is the first time that a Speaker of the House has served for three consecutive legislatures.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the PN was voting against the nomination of Farrugia, rueing the absence of any consultation on his reappointment.

“This side of the House is voting against the nomination due to the impartiality of the previous legislature,” Grech said. “I congratulate him for this legislature, and trust he conducts his duty impartially.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela was prickly at the swipe from Grech, calling it “surreal” that the Opposition leader would question the institutions’ impartiality in its first outing in the new parliament.

“For the Opposition leader, compromise means that it’s either his way or no way. We will show with facts that we are extending an olive branch with the role of deputy Speaker to be occupied by a member of the Opposition. Not only did we agree on the principle, but we also agreed on the nominee and we will be voting for the nomination of David Agius,” Abela said.

Farrugia thanked the Prime Minister for the nomination and promised he would carry out his Constitutional duties to be best of his abilities.

“I ask you to collaborate with me. My advice for the new members is to carry out their work fearlessly and never attack anyone personally,” Farrugia said.

PN MP and former party whip David Agius was confirmed as Deputy Speaker, garnering a unanimous vote.