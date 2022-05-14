Marsa incinerator and Wasteserv facilities to close in mourning for worker

National waste agency Wasteserv will shut down the Marsa incinerator for five hours in a gesture of respect for the tragic loss of one of its employees, Joseph Ellul.

Ellul, 38, lost his life at the Marsa incinerator facility on Tuesday this week after the Marsaxlokk man died on site.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the dynamics that led to his death, after the victim suffered injuries on the workplace and died before reaching Mater Dei Hospital.

As a sign of respect to Ellul and his family, all WasteServ facilities, including the Civic Amenity Sites across Malta and Gozo, will be closing between 1:30pm and 3:30pm on Monday 16 May. The incinerator in Marsa will close at 1:30pm and stay closed until 6:30pm.

“We kindly ask for your cooperation during this time so that we can pay our last respects to our colleague, Joseph,” Wasteserv told clients.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca is leading an inquiry into the case.

The incinerator is operated by Wasteserv, the state waste processing agency, and is used to dispose of clinical and abattoir waste.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) is investigating the incident.