Former MP Oliver Scicluna appointed CEO of Agenzija Sapport

Former MP Oliver Scicluna has been appointed chief executive officer of Aġenzija Sapport within the Inclusion Ministry.

The appointment will take effect as of 18 May and will replace Ruth Sciberras.

The ministry said Scicluna had extensive experience in the social field and has also served as the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Scicluna was co-opted to parliament by the Labour Party back in January 2021. However, he failed to get re-elected in the 2022 general elections.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli thanked Ruth Sciberras for her role over the past three years and wished her well in her future projects.

Portelli said she looked forward to strengthening the agency for a more inclusive Malta.