Face masks on aircrafts still required if destination or departure country mandates it

Air Malta has clarified that wearing of masks on airlines may still be necessary if the destination or departure country mandates it despite Malta lifting the requirment on Monday.

Air Malta clarified today that despite the EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) / ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) announcements, face mask wearing onboard flights is still determined by country specific laws which might not necessarily be aligned with the European guidance.

As from 16 May, people travelling to Malta on European flights will no longer be required to wear a mask onboard. But not all countries have the same rules in place.

“Face mask wearing onboard flights is determined not only by the country of registration of the airline but also by the country of departure and the country of arrival,” Air Malta said in a statement.

Below are the mask directives of countries on Air Malta’s network that include the specific type of masks required as of Tuesday 17 May 2022.

Air Malta said that passengers who wished to continue wearing a mask on board flights where the requirement has been lifted, were welcome to do so.

Updated information about mask wearing onboard Air Malta flights is available online.