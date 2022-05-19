Wolt Market opens delivery-only store in Burmarrad

Wolt Market has opened its first delivery-only store in Burmarrad.

Wolt Market has a selection of 2,500 products, ranging from fresh produce to everyday items.

Customers will be able to place their orders through the Wolt application or website. Orders can also be placed in advance, allowing the desired delivery time to be determined to the nearest five minutes, with deliveries handled by Wolt courier partners,

The new store will be able to serve people in the Mellieha, Bugibba, Mosta, Naxxar, Mgarr, Rabat, Attard, Birkirkara, and St Julian's areas. The average delivery time is estimated to be around 30 minutes from placing the order.

“We are super happy to finally be opening Wolt Market in Malta. Ultimately, we hope to help people save time by making weekly grocery shopping easy and quick,” Athanasios Bilalis, General Manager of Wolt Market in the Mediterranean region said.

The very first Wolt Market was launched in Helsinki in the spring of 2020. Today, Wolt Market operates in 22 countries and has opened 50+ stores.

“What’s important to us is that we stay focused on building the best possible customer experience. Our experiences from other markets have been extremely encouraging, and we believe we have found a well-functioning model,” he said.