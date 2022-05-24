Malta failed another basic compliance test, Repubblika says of GRECO report

Civil society NGO Repubblika said Malta failed "another basic compliance test" after several shortcomings were identified by the Council of Europe's anti-corruption watchdog GRECO on Malta's progress over the years.

"Even when other countries spoon-feed us on what needs to be done to stop being a nest of corruption, our leaders remain hard-headed and choose to let corruption pass by," the NGO said in a statement.

Malta was found to have implemented satisfactorily only two out of 23 recommendations by GRECO, while 12 were partly implemented and nine have not been implemented.

The watchdog added that the accelerated adoption of constitutional amendments in July 2020 was described as "a more recent illustration of the need for greater transparency in the legislative process, including meaningful public consultations".

GRECO said Malta had to show further progress over the next 18 months, with an action report from the country to be submitted by 31 March 2023.

Repubblika insisted that Malta should make significant progress in the fight against corruption by the time its action report must be submitted. "We call on the government to be open to effective consultations with civil society to start seriously fighting corruption."