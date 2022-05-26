Pre-genetic diagnosis for embryos to be developed in protocol for new IVF rules

A draft protocol for pregenetic diagnosis on embryos will be drafted by Malta’s embryological authority, the EPA, in consultation with professionals and to establish which diseases can be identified for the selection of embryos.

The PGD protocol would allow prospective parents to use IVF to select embryos that are free of hereditary diseases, before implantation for assisted reproduction.

New laws amending Malta’s rules for assisted reproduction will increase the number of IVF cycles that prospective parents will be able to have, free of charge on the national registry.

Health minister Chris Fearne said each cycle shall include either one episode of ovarian stimulation and retrieval of fresh eggs or frozen eggs.

Couples or single women who have already availed themselves of three IVF cycles under current entitlements, will be allowed to apply for an additional cycle under the new rules.

The maximum three cycles will be offered to women under 46 years, an increase in the age allowed for women undergoing IVF.

Entitlement criteria for IVF will also increase to two children, rather than one birth on state-financed cycles.

Parents who frose their embryos in foreign clinics after 2018, will be allowed to transfer two embryos to Malta for each IVF cycle.

The new laws will now allow gamete donation from persons related by affinity – marriage but not by blood – in the direct line, while still banning any donations between ascendants and descendants or siblings.

Since 2013, Malta’s public and private fertility clinics have provided successful IVF cycles for 419 live births, overall delivering a ‘take home baby’ rate for 2021 of 21.1%.

The proposed amendments will enable the Adoption Administration Board to recommend to the embryology authority, the EPA, on the suitability of prospective parents for the adoption of am embryo.