Police union demands full inquiry into Iosif Galea arrest warrant saga

A union representing Malta’s police officers has called for a full inquiry into the Iosif Galea scandal, describing the decision to have the matter treated by the Independent Police Complaint Board as “not correct” and warning against a ‘frame up’ of lower-ranking officers.

Earlier today rule of law NGO Repubblika warned that two high-ranking police officers and two police inspectors were being made to carry the can for a botched arrest warrant that failed to stop Iosif Galea, a money laundering suspect, from leaving Malta.

On Thursday, former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi claimed Malta’s two highest-ranking police officers were “protecting” Iosif Galea and punishing a police inspector to cover up their shortcomings.

Azzopardi claimed one of the inspectors facing blame had advised the force’s SIRENE bureau that Galea was the subject of an EAW, a full 10 days before Galea left Malta on holiday to Brindisi, Puglia – where he was expected to join a holiday party that included former prime minister Joseph Muscat. Galea’s partner is an employee of Michelle Muscat’s charity Marigold Foundation.

In a statement issued this morning, the Malta Police Union (MPU) said it considers the accusations being levelled “at the Police Force and members of the Police Force to be very serious as these might have repercussions on one or many of our members.”

“In this regard, we deem that the decision to have the Independent Police Complaint Board, established through Chapter 164 of the Laws of Malta as not correct, as this Board does not have enough statutory powers to investigate, especially in the area of criminal matters.”

The union explained that the subject of the inquiry relates to Police Investigations, which are exempt in terms of the Freedom of Information Act, and highlighted the fact that members of the Police Force cannot disclose this information unless ordered to do so by a Court.

The MPU called on home affairs minister Byron Camilleri to appoint “a proper and real independent Inquiry, In terms of Article 4 of the Inquiries Act, Chapter 273 of the Laws of Malta which will be able to administer an oath to any witness and to any person concerned in the Inquiry, and require them to give evidence and to produce documents in their possession or under their custody…”

Indicating that it expects a frame-up, the MPU said that it would not accept the Police Complaints Board’s conclusion or any other board which is not independent. “The Malta Police Union will not accept any findings by any Board which is not independent, or seen to be independent. This is another step the Malta Police Union is taking to ensure that justice is not only done, but seen to be done.”

In a reply to questions sent to the Commissioner of Police yesterday, a constable from the police media relations unit declined to comment, replying only that “in view of the investigations by the Independent Police Complaints Board, chaired by retired Judge Franco Depasquale, it is not prudent to give any information at this stage.”