Safety at sea educational campaign launched

Fuq il-Baħar, Moħħok Hemm, the safety at sea educational campaign has been launched.

Minister Aaron Farrugia announced the details of the campaign, which is being led by Transport Malta, on Saturday.

The main aim of this campaign is to raise awareness on how to practice safety at sea, particularly during the summer season

“The summer season in Malta brings with it an influx of people making use of our coast to spend some time at sea, so it is important that we enjoy the sea in an appropriate manner without posing danger to ourselves or others,” Farrugia said.

He said that whilst the education was important, proper enforcement ensured that rules were being adhered to. Farrugia thanked the TM Maritime Enforcement Officers for their work during the hot summer season.

The Minister reiterated that the government was committed to working on every level to increase safety and security, and remarked that responsible behaviour is as essential at sea as it is on land.

This year’s campaign will focus on: