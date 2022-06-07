No one injured as Marsaskala promenade collapses

A section of the Marsaskala promenade below the parish church collapsed on Tuesday morning, however no one was injured, the locality’s mayor said.

Mario Calleja said the ground below the promenade gave way and urged people to avoid walking near the zone. The area has been cordoned off.

“Everything is under control so that maintenance works can start as quickly as possible,” Calleja said in a Facebook post.

The area where the ground gave way forms part of a raised section of the promenade to allow rainwater runoff to reach the sea. The promenade is popular among dog walkers and joggers in the morning and serves as an open space where families relax in the evening.

Meanwhile, in a separate Facebook post, locality Deputy Mayor Janice Falzon said the council has long been calling on the authorities for "immediate attention" to be given to the foundations of the Marsaskala promenade. She said there have been technical reports suggesting the need for interventions to strengthen the foundations.

"I appeal to the authorities to take the necessary action as happened in other tourist zones before we witness a tragedy," Falzon said.