Transport Malta produces checklist for buyers of Japanese second-hand cars

Transport Malta has issued instructions for consumers to check whether their second-hand car’s mileage has been tampered with, three days after MaltaToday revealed the racket.

The transport regulator has set up a dedicated page on its website with instructions indicating how consumers can verify whether the mileage on the logbook of their car reflects the actual mileage in the JEVIC database.

JEVIC is a Japanese company that certifies second-hand car exports before they leave the country. JEVIC inspectors produce a certificate on the condition of the car, including its mileage and these are logged in an online database that can be accessed using the car’s chassis number.

Transport Malta has a lot to answer for in this scam, given that its officials were not verifying the paperwork handed in by the car dealers when registering the imported cars, with the online JEVIC database.

MaltaToday broke the story on Sunday, giving details of how the racket was being operated. The newspaper subsequently verified that the two suspect dealers involved in this scam were Rokku Autodealer of Għaxaq and Tal-Qasab Autosales of Qormi.

Bitten consumers have been urged to report their case to the Consumers Authority and the police.

READ ALSO: Used car racket victims left fuming: ‘What are we supposed to do now?’