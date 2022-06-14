ADPD supports embryo genetic testing: ‘It reduces suffering in a tangible manner’

Genetic testing of embryos for medical reasons is a “proportional and ethically acceptable measure” because it reduces suffering in a tangible manner, ADPD said.

ADPD Secretary-general Ralph Cassar said pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) considerably improves the quality of life to those born through in-vitro fertilisation.

“PGT is used by a very small number of persons who are at risk of transferring serious genetic conditions to their children. This can have a devastating impact on their children. These people have the right to choose not to pass on this suffering to their offspring,” Cassar said.

He added that one must ask how ethical it is for medical professionals to deliberately transfer embryos that have a great chance of harbouring devastating genetic conditions.

“While for conservative sections of society PGT for medical reasons may not be seen as acceptable, neither is the alternative ethically acceptable – that is the implantation of cells that will develop and lead to great suffering to a human being in future,” Cassar said, adding that it is a well-known fact that not all embryos formed naturally lead to pregnancy.

The reaction comes as parliament debates amendments to the IVF law that include the introduction of PGT for monogenic disorders. A protocol drawn up by the Embryo Protection Authority and which will also be discussed in parliament, so far lists nine hereditary disorders that can be tested for in cases where there is a family history of disease.

ADPD leader Carmel Cacopardo said ethical pluralism was a fact and all viewpoints must be listened to, especially on the new ethical challenges brought about by technology. However, he added that society should ultimately decide how such technology is used.

“Access to assisted reproduction should respect and cater for the aspirations of as wide a spectrum of people as possible… enabling access means offering practical solutions to those who, for medical reasons, require assisted reproduction. Such services ultimately are there to offer a better quality of life to those who are already suffering physically and psychologically because of their situation, and should also ensure a good quality of life to those yet to be born with the aid of such technologies,” Cacopardo said.

