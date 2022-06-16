Activists target parliamentary secretary: 'Alicia Bugeja Said inadequate to represent animals'

Animal rights advocates called out Animal Welfare Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said for her recent statements on zoos, saying that she could not truly represent animals.

The protest was organised by Joanna Mallia and Maxine Borg in front of parliament.

“She lately stated that she is in favour of wild animals in cages (Maltese zoos). This person could not represent animals when she is in favour of this type of cruelty, including hunting,” Borg said.

She remarked that despite all the necessary work on zoo regulations having been conducted, no conservation programme could be implemented to protect the animals in these ‘zoos’. “New legislation is required imminently,” Borg said.

A list of propositions was made to the Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo, who the activists said has been dragging his feet, despite the electoral pledges.

They proposed that animal welfare employees are dedicated, better trained and equipped with enough resources to carry out their duty. They also called for an improvement of the emergency services, where the phone is answered by someone trained and educated, and where the animal ambulance arrives within minutes, with the officers doing their utmost to save the animals.

Another proposal was for a bigger and more adequate place for animals to be held, when they are picked up or confiscated. They also suggested that Animal Welfare communicate better with the volunteers and the public, through channels like Facebook.

They called for more enforcement of the current laws and new legislation that safeguards the animals, with more people trained in the sector and more inspections carried out.

It was proposed that the minister and a parliamentary secretary are more aware of the current situation and that they should listen to the animal lovers more than those with "selfish and ulterior motives".

They called for a continuous neutering campaign for cats and dogs and for more financial help to registered feeders. The funds promised to the NGOs and animal sanctuaries should delivered, the activists said.

They also proposed that the Animal Welfare Commissioner should have more powers and that harsher penalties are handed out to those that mistreat animals.