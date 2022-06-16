menu

George Hyzler appointed to European Court of Auditors

Hyzler served as Standards Commissioner since 2018

16 June 2022, 12:05pm
by Luke Vella
George Hyzler
Malta’s former Standards Commissioner George Hyzler has been officially appointed to the European Court of Auditors by the Council of the European Union.

Hyzler will be serving a six-year term as from 1 October and will be succeeding Leo Brincat, who publically congratulated him on twitter.

The court also appointed Lefteris Christoforou, who served as an MEP for Cyprus since 2014

Last month Hyzler had secured the post with 551 MEPs voting in his favour, 33 against and 45 abstentions. He had been occupying the post of Standards Commissioner since 2018, a new role that came into being in 2018.

His ethics investigations over the past few years have led to the resignation of former minister Justyne Caruana and former parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar.

The European Court of Auditors is the EU's independent audit institution. Its audit reports and opinions are an essential element of the EU's accountability chain, and are used to hold accountable those responsible for the management and implementation of the EU budget of EU policies.

