Veteran singer, musician, Godwin Lucas passes away at 63

Veteran singer and pianist Godwin Lucas has passed away, aged 63.

Lucas, father of two, had a long career in the local music scene and is well renowned for the song Għanja lil Ibni (A song for my son).

He came from a musical family and won many music festivals throughout his career.

Many friends and relatives saluted his memory on social media, amongst them, his nephew and singer Mark Spiteri Lucas.

Spiteri Lucas uploaded a picture of him and his uncle, taken just before their performance at the Mużika Mużika festival. "Thank you for entertaining so many people on the piano and with you enchanting voice," Spiteri Lucas wrote