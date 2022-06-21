Ryanair to build €20 million maintenance facility for its aircraft in Malta

Low-cost airline Ryanair will continue to expand its Malta operations, announcing the construction of a fully-fledged maintenance facility for its aircraft at Luqa.

The investment of €20 million will see Ryanair expand its European network of MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facilities to Malta.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Auberge de Castille in the presence of Prime Minister Robert Abela, Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

Ryanair’s Eddie Wilson said operations will start in October with one maintenance bay, and employing 20 people. The project will eventually grow to employ 250 and accommodate four bays.

“This is a substantial vote of confidence in Malta by Ryanair group. We want to cement our relationship with Malta, which will be Ryanair's 12th MRO base in Europe,” Wilson said.

The Prime Minister said that Ryanair was now transforming its Maltese operations, and creating a complete service hub.

He said that the MRO sector in Malta currently employs 1,000 people, meaning that Ryanair was committed to growing the sector by 25%.

Ryanair’s new investment into Malta will improve Malta’s reputation in the MRO sector. We want to incentivise further research and development, creating quality careers and diversifying the economy,” Abela said.

Abela said that the educational institutions were ready to prepare the workforce for the industry but stressed that the technical upskilling programs had to be led by the industry itself.

Miriam Dalli said that Ryanair was showcasing Malta’s capabilities and excellency in the aviation sector.

“We want to elevate Malta’s position in the sector and we want to support companies whose prototypes could be successful in Malta. Malta is truly open for business,” Dalli said.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said Malta was establishing itself as a quintessential investment location in aviation.

“We want to make Malta’s industrial infrastructure future proof,” Schembri said.