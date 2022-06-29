Minister orders investigation after 83-year-old goes missing from St Vincent De Paul home

Minister for Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela has ordered an internal investigation, after an 83-year-old resident went missing from St Vincent De Paul home.

Karmenu Fino, 83, was reported missing to the police on Tuesday and he was last seen in Luqa.

In a statement, the ministry said that the administration of the elderly home reported the case directly to the police, soon after Fino went missing.

The ministry was also informed of this development by the administration of the home and while the searches are ongoing, the minister ordered an investigation in order to establish the facts and whether recommendations were necessary.

This internal investigation will be led by retired Judge Geoffrey Valenzia.

Any information about Fino can be passed on to the Police force using the numbers 21224001 or 119 or by contacting the closest police station.