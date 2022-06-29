menu

Minister orders investigation after 83-year-old goes missing from St Vincent De Paul home

The man was reported missing on Tuesday

luke_vella
29 June 2022, 1:44pm
by Luke Vella
Karmenu Fino, 83, was reported missing to the police on Tuesday and he was last seen in the Luqa area
Karmenu Fino, 83, was reported missing to the police on Tuesday and he was last seen in the Luqa area

Minister for Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela has ordered an internal investigation, after an 83-year-old resident went missing from St Vincent De Paul home.

Karmenu Fino, 83, was reported missing to the police on Tuesday and he was last seen in Luqa.

In a statement, the ministry said that the administration of the elderly home reported the case directly to the police, soon after Fino went missing.

The ministry was also informed of this development by the administration of the home and while the searches are ongoing, the minister ordered an investigation in order to establish the facts and whether recommendations were necessary.

This internal investigation will be led by retired Judge Geoffrey Valenzia.

Any information about Fino can be passed on to the Police force using the numbers 21224001 or 119 or by contacting the closest police station.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.