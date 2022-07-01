Refereeing commitments force Infrastructure Malta CEO to resign

Trustin Farrugia Cann who was appointed chief executive of Infrastructure Malta in May, has stepped down from the role.

Farrugia Cann announced his resignation on Friday in a Facebook post, citing the difficulty to juggle his new work commitments with his international refereeing career. He is a FIFA licenced referee.

“While I appreciate, the trust shown in me to serve as CEO of Infrastructure Malta, I have realised over the past few weeks that it is very difficult, almost impossible, to balance the commitments of this role and those of being an international FIFA referee,” he said.

Farrugia Cann said the workload at IM was “incompatible” with his refereeing career that requires several trips abroad.

“At this point in time, I do not wish to put aside my football career and have informed the minister that I will not be signing the CEO contract,” Farrugia Cann said.

He had been appointed CEO in May by Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia to take over from Fredrick Azzopardi.

IM has recently come under fire from the Labour-led local councils of Żebbuġ and Siġġiewi after it announced road works to improve traffic flow at the junction connecting the two localities on Mdina Road, without consulting the two entities.