Birkirkara, Santa Venera residents out of electricity for more than 10 hours

Residents in Birkirkara and Santa Venera have been out of electricity since Monday evening, after multiple faults developed on an underground cable.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Enemalta said that a fault developed on an 11kV underground cable in the area. It added that supply was restored after the affected customers were switched to an alternative source, however another fault developed on this source as well.

Residents that reached out to MaltaToday lamented on the duration of the power cut, which for some has lasted more than 10 hours.

Enemalta said that excavation works were carried out throughout the night, so that its technical team was able to carry out the neccessary repairs to resolve the issue. It said that another team is working on connecting substations to generators.

"While we apologise for any inconvenience caused, we understand that not having electricity supply is frustrating. Our technical team which worked tirelessly through the night is doing its utmost to resolve this issue and restore electricity supply as soon as possible," Enemalta said.

Malta has been experiencing high temperatures, increasing electricity demand as people switch on airconditioning units to keep cool.