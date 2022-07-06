Parliament approves embryo genetic testing with cross-party support apart from three PN MPs

Embryo genetic testing will soon be possible as part of in-vitro fertilisation treatment after parliament overwhelmingly approved changes to the law on Wednesday.

The amendments were approved with 66 votes in favour and three against.

Former Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia and Opposition MPs Alex Borg and Ivan Bartolo, disregarded the party Whip and voted against the amendments.

When the Speaker called the vote, Delia asked for a division, explaining that the introduction of embryo genetic testing “went against the Embryo Protection Act, the Constitution and his conscience and beliefs”.

Immediately afterwards, PN MP Stephen Spiteri spoke on behalf of the rest of the PN parliamentary group to justify why the Opposition was voting in favour of the Bill. He said the Opposition helped introduce amendments that will give parents the chance to make a decision based on informed consent, give the protocols the strength of a legal notice and make sure that egg testing is offered as an alternative.

When the vote was taken, all government MPs present and 28 PN MPs voted in favour, while Delia was joined by Alex Borg and Ivan Bartolo in voting against.

The amendments will widen accessibility to IVF but more importantly introduce pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) for nine hereditary diseases. PGT will allow doctors to choose only healthy embryos for transfer into the woman’s womb, while the defective ones will be kept frozen.

The act of parliament now requires the President’s signature to become law.

Health Minister Chris Fearne, who piloted the law, tweeted his gratitude to all MPs who voted in favour of the IVF changes. “Amendments to IVF law with provisions for increased opportunities for new lives passed with large majority from all stages in parliament this evening – thank you to all who voted in favour,” he tweeted.

The Labour Party had pledged to pass the IVF changes in its first 100 days, a feat that has been achieved.