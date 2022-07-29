Police union highlights ‘disgraceful’ workplace at Msida police station

The Malta Police Union is continuing with its campaign to highlight the dismal state of police stations with the spotlight being cast on the Msida station.

In a sarcastic tone under the banner ‘Welcome to Mside Police Station’, the MPU has disseminated photos of the poor state the workplace is in. The photos show flaking walls, a hotchpotch of wires, broken furniture and a general state of disrepair.

Earlier this month, the MPU had disseminated similar photos of the St Julian’s police station, describing the workplaces as places of “horror”.

“Beyond a 'decent' façade, there is a disgrace of a workplace fit for no one, let alone for a police officer who spends a 12-hour shift in the place. This is without mentioning the unwelcoming environment the citizen finds upon entering the station,” the MPU said in a statement on Friday.

The union has been calling for a wholesome upgrade of police stations to make the decent workplaces for officers.

“With reference to some works being done in other stations which have been highlighted by the union, we will be following these to ensure that this is not simply a cosmetic exercise carried out as a kneejerk reaction to complaints,” the union said.