Doctors call for video surveillance to prevent road tragedies

Doctors for Road Safety (D4RS) said it's high time that public CCTV footage is used to prevent road tragedies, rather than just to evaluate the aftermath of such accidents.

The road safety group was reacting to the death of Antoine Degabriele, who was killed in a hit-and-run in Żejtun, Triq Anton Buttiġieġ.

"D4RS has to note with great regret once more the senseless loss of precious life on our roads. Our deepest condolences to the victim's family in the first instance," the group's statement reads.

"D4RS believes it is high time that public video surveillance is put to better use to prevent such tragedies, rather than solely to analyse the aftermath."

The victim was found in a field next to the road, which is a main exit route from Żejtun.

A police spokesperson said that CCTV footage will help the police understand better the circumstances of the incident.

The police also made an appeal to the person who was driving the vehicle to hand themselves in and come forward with any information.

