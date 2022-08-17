PN wants minister to explain how mysterious restaurant concession at heritage site was granted

The Nationalist Party is demanding an explanation on Heritage Malta’s decision to allow a private restaurant operation in Mdina’s Palazzo Vilhena without a call for tenders.

PN heritage spokesperson Julie Zahra said Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has to answer for the heritage agency’s decision.

She was referring to the use of the courtyard in Palazzo Vilhena, which houses the Natural History Museum, by a restaurant operator for fine dining purposes. The Palazzo is public property managed by Heritage Malta.

“Palazzo Vilhena in Mdina started being used recently by a private operator as a restaurant on the terms of a mysterious agreement entered into by Heritage Malta. Everything was done surreptitiously and nobody knows how this agreement was reached,” Zahra said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zahra added that Heritage Malta was using the national heritage for commercial reasons that go beyond its remit. “Moreover, this was done without a transparent process and for the PN this is unacceptable.”

The Shift News recently reported that no tender had been issued for the concession, which was entrusted to the owners of Rabat’s Grotto Tavern. Heritage Malta did confirm the concession was granted without a tender being issued, claiming it was a “temporary experiment” with a “third party” the agency already had a contractual relationship with.

The owners of Grotto Tavern had won a tender for the operation of a restaurant at another Heritage Malta site in Valletta, the Museum of Fine Arts, known as MUZA.

The PN spokesperson also noted the lack of curators at Heritage Malta and government’s lack of investment in these professionals. Zahra said government was only interested in money and not the proper safeguarding of Malta’s heritage.